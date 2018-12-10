Brexit: Commons vote on withdrawal agreement postponed – reports

British prime minister Theresa May has postponed Tuesday’s final vote on her Brexit deal, according to several reports.

If the development is confirmed it will be seen as a clear admission by the prime minister that she does not believe she can get the unpopular withdrawal agreement through the House of Commons.

As the reports emerged, the House of Commons speaker’s office confirmed Mrs May would give an oral statement to the house on the European Union at 3.30pm on Monday.

It will be followed by a statement from the leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom, with Brexit minister Stephen Barclay then making a statement on “EU Exit- Article 50”.

Sterling immediately tumbled to its lowest level in 18 months.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Brexit withdrawal agreement remains “the only agreement on the table”.

Mr Varadkar said he had not been made aware of any plans by Mrs May to delay the vote.

While Ireland is open to statements of clarification he said “no statement of clarification” can change the substance of the withdrawal agreement, including the backstop.

Mr Varadkar spoke to Mrs May on the telephone on Sunday but did not divulge the contents of their conversation.

There will be three Government oral statements in the @HouseofCommons today:



1 - Theresa May: Exiting the EU

2 - Andrea Leadsom: Business Statement

3 - Stephen Barclay: EU Exit - Article 50 — Leader's Office (@CommonsLeader) December 10, 2018

“What I can say is the withdrawal agreement, including the Irish backstop, is the only agreement on the table,” Mr Varadkar said in Dublin.

“The purpose of the phone call was to update me on the progress she is making in trying to secure ratification of the withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons and then also to think ahead as to how we’d handle the EU summit which is happening later in the week.”

The Taoiseach also said that the EU had already offered Britain a number of concessions, and added the shape the Brexit deal is due to the red lines laid down by Mrs May.

“The United Kingdom decided to leave the European Union and the UK government decided to take lots of options off the table, whether it was staying in the single market or the customs union or a Northern Ireland specific backstop, so the reason we ended up with the solution that we have is because of the red lines the United Kingdom itself laid down.

“A lot of concessions have been made along the way, most recently for example, we agreed there would be a review clause. I don’t think we should ever forget how we got to this point.

The European Union’s top court ruled on Monday that the United Kingdom could unilaterally revoke its Article 50 divorce notice.

If the vote on the withdrawal agreement is deferred, it could take place next week or even be delayed until early January, although this would allow less time for the ensuing Brexit legislation to be passed through parliament before March 29th.

The ultimate deadline for the vote is January 21st.

News of the likely delay caused the pound to tumble to its lowest level in 18 months. Mrs May spoke to cabinet colleagues on Monday morning in a hastily arranged conference call, after apparently concluding she could not win over enough of the 100 Tory MPs who said they were against the deal.

Blow to authority

A postponement would be a significant blow to Mrs May’s authority, although it would theoretically give her extra time to negotiate with the EUand to win over hostile Tory MPs.

In Brussels, a European commission spokesman said: “This deal is the best and only deal possible. We will not renegotiate the deal that is on the table right now. That is very clear.

“Our position has therefore not changed and as far as we’re concerned the UK is leaving the EU on the 29th March, 2019. We are prepared for all scenarios.” The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said: “The government has decided Theresa May’s Brexit deal is so disastrous that it has taken the desperate step of delaying its own vote at the eleventh hour.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Assuming these reports are accurate, this is a watershed moment and an act of pathetic cowardice by a Tory government which has run out of road and is now collapsing into utter chaos.”

Earlier on Monday morning, the British environment secretary Michael Gove categorically stated the vote would go ahead. Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if the vote was “definitely, 100 per cent” going to happen, the environment secretary replied: “Yes”.

Mrs May conducted a frantic round of telephone diplomacy over the weekend, speaking to German chancellor Angela Merkel and Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, Number 10 confirmed.

She had also spoken to Donald Tusk, the president of the EU council.

Insiders said she had spoken to cabinet members to update them on the outcome of the calls, amid intense pressure from hard Brexit Conservative backbenchers to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement to remove the unpopular Northern Ireland backstop. – Guardian