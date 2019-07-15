Brendan Grace funeral: Thousands gather for Dublin ceremony

Crowds began lining Francis Street in Dublin’s Liberties from early Monday ahead of the funeral of Brendan Grace in St Nicholas of Myra church at 1pm.

Thousands of people, including with well-known figures from entertainment, the arts, media, politics and public life, began to gather early for the ceremony.

Among the first mourners to arrive were Daniel O’Donnell, Paddy Cole, Tony Kenny, Joe Cuddy and RTÉ’s Ronan Collins.

Grace, who died last week at the age of 68 after a short illness, carefully planned every detail of the ceremony, which will feature performances by Cole, Red Hurley, and some of his own recordings, including John Denver’s This Old Guitar.

Cole will perform Ag Cíost an Síol, the traditional Irish poem set to music by Seán Ó Riada.

Outside the church, Cole remembered Grace as a “consummate professional, a great guy to work with and a great guy in the business.

“He had an aura about him when he walked into the room, people would start to smile before he said a word.”

Impresario George Hunter, Grace’s long-time friend who arranged the music for the funeral, said he had seen the comedian a week ago, when he went to visit him, in the company of musicians Red Hurley and Noel V Ginnity.

“He introduced Eileen to us as ‘the Widow Grace’, so he was cracking jokes and having the craic ‘til the end. But he also had great faith. He just said to the kids, ‘when youse all come up, I’ll be there, I’ll be ready’.

“And he was going to meet Eileen (his wife) again on the moon. When we were leaving, he said: ‘I won’t say I’ll see yez, because I won’t. But I’ll see yez somewhere.’”

The words: “I’ll see yez somewhere” were printed under his photo in the mass booklet.

Plans for the funeral include Red Hurley performing Ave Maria, and the theme to Love Story during communion. Finbar Furey is to sing at the private service at Newlands Cross this afternoon.

The Dublin Forget-Me-Not choir, a choir that unites older people affected by dementia and memory loss, their carers and family members, will also participate in the mass. Grace had been a supporter of the choir, and was due to play a gig with them later in the year at the Olympia.

The chief celebrant is Fr Brian Darcy, and eulogies will be delivered by each of Brendan Grace’s four children: Amanda Grace, Melanie Gillespie, Bradley Grace and Brendan Patrick Grace.

He is also survived by his wife of 46 years, Eileen.

His manager for almost four decades, Brian Keane, will also deliver a eulogy, and is expected to recall moments from an “adventure” that began when he was 16-years-old.

Three of Grace’s grandsons, James Gillespie, Aidan Bradley Grace, and Patrick Gillespie, will bring symbols of his life to the altar, including a microphone, a guitar, and a book of Brendan’s own jokes, Amusing Grace.

In a poignant moment, the comedian and entertainer’s remains will be carried from the church to the sound of his own voice singing The Rare Old Times. He asked that mourners would join in the singing.

Mourners outside the church shared stories of Grace’s generosity, wit and warmth. Among the first members of the public to arrive were Kathleen and her husband Daniel, who stood outside the church from 9.30am.

She remembered his “energy, thoughtfulness and charity work.” Whenever he performed, “he ignited the whole place. There was a warmth, a beauty, a spiritualism in the room.”

Former garda Joe Fanning said he had been a friend of Grace’s for 35 years. “He used to say to me: “You were a shade that was never in the shade”. He had time for everybody no matter who you were.”

Breda Molloy knew Grace from the time he was 6, growing up his neighbour on nearby Echlin Street. She recalled performances he would throw in the back garden for neighbourhood children from the time he was about 17, using a blanket as the stage curtain. “He was always such a funny kid. He never lost it.”

He used to bring her mother Roses at Christmas. He never forgot where he came from, she said.