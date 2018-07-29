Bray Air Display and Foynes Air Show dazzle crowds despite rain

The 2018 Bray Air Display was held over the weekend, with more than 40 modern and vintage aircraft taking part in the annual event.

Thousands of people gathered under grey skies on the Bray sea front in Co Wicklow on Saturday and Sunday to witness a display of aerobatic performances and aviation expertise from some of the most talented pilots from across Ireland and Europe.

The Irish Air Corps opened Saturday’s event, followed by the Royal Jordanian Falcons aerobatic team.

Other displays included a Catalina flying boat celebrating its 75th birthday and a vintage Aer Lingus aircraft which was popular in the 1940s and 1950s.

The Garda Support Unit helicopter also participated in the display for the first time.

On Saturday evening Dubliners were offered a preview of Sunday’s events as 11 RAF Red Arrow aircraft flew over the Liffey in preparation for landing at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Co Dublin.

Meanwhile, in Co Limerick crowds gathered on Saturday to watch the Foynes Air Show unfold as part of #AviationIreland weekend.

The air show, which celebrates its fifth birthday this year, offered displays from 23 aircraft, including the Irish Historic Flight Foundation’s flying Chipmunk aircraft and the Swedish air force flight team.