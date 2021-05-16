Boys missing from Belfast may be in Republic, says PSNI

Two young boys who went missing in north Belfast on Friday may be in the Republic, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said as it appealed for help in locating them.

Police believe Patrick Hovarth (5) and his older brother Fabricio (8) may be in the company of a relative in Dublin. Officers are becoming “increasingly concerned” about their welfare, the PSNI said on Sunday night.

The boys were last seen getting into a black Ford car around 6pm on Friday evening in the Limestone Road area of Belfast. “We are keen to know that both boys are safe and well,” said PSNI inspector Phil McCullagh.

“We believe they may be in the company of a relative in Northern Ireland or possibly in Ireland – and so I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Police said Patrick Hovarth (5), and his older brother Fabricio (8), were last seen getting into a black Ford car in the Limestone Road area of Belfast (general view above) on Friday evening. File photograph: Google Street View

Both boys are dark-haired, the PSNI said. Patrick, the younger brother, was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes when last seen. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

“If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, I would urge them to contact police immediately,” said Mr McCullagh.

Anyone south of the Border who has seen the boys has been urged to contact the PSNI on 0044-2890-650222. Callers should quote the reference number 2275 of 14/5/21.