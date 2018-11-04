Boy released after being arrested over Naas hit-and-run

A 16-year-old boy who had been arrested over a hit-and-run collision which left a woman seriously ill in hospital has been relseased without charge

The incident happened on Canal Bridge at Osberstown in Naas, Co Kildare, at around 8.25pm on Friday evening.

Investigating gardaí say one car collided with another parked car and then struck a 51-year-old woman who was walking at the scene.

The victim’s condition at Tallaght Hospital was described as “serious”.

An abandoned car was recovered in connection with the investigation and will be examined by Garda technical experts.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Saturday morning and taken to Naas Garda station, where he was being held under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was later released and gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.