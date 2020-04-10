Boy injured after falling from north Dublin apartment
The child was taken to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital with suspected head injuries. File photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times.
A boy has been injured after he fell from an apartment in north Dublin on Thursday evening.
The incident occurred at Georges Hill apartments in Dublin 7 at 6.45pm. The child was taken to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital with suspected head injuries.
His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.