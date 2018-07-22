Boy (8) dies after road traffic accident in North

An eight-year-old boy has died after a road traffic accident in Banbridge, Co Down.

The PSNI has confirmed that the fatal two-car collision happened on the Aughnacloy Road on Saturday.

“The boy tragically died at the scene of the two-vehicle collision which occurred at around 5.20pm on Saturday evening, involving a silver Audi Q3 and a silver Ford Focus,” Inspector Gregory Beckett said.

“Three other people have been taken to hospital and are being treated for injuries which are described as serious.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact local officers in Lurgan or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 994 21/07/18.”

It is understood one of those being treated in hospital is a child.

The road was closed for some time following the collision but has since re-opened.