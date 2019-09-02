Boy (7) who died after being hit by road sweeper named

The seven-year-old boy who died on Sunday afternoon after being struck by a road sweeper’s truck in north Dublin has been named as Devin Crosby Shepherd.

In a death notice published on Monday, the boy’s parents asked everyone planning to attend his funeral later this week to wear bright colours.

The child was struck by a Dublin City Council road sweeper’s truck on St Joseph’s Way in Ballymun shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday.

He was taken to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, was treated at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for injuries which were not life threatening. He was said to be deeply shocked following the incident.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe spoke of the shock and sadness in the area in the wake of the death.

Mr McAuliffe, who is also a Fianna Fáil councillor for Ballymun, told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the entire area had been “plunged under a veil of deep sadness”.

He said that what had happened was every parent’s worst nightmare. “It really is unbearable,” he added.

He said the entire staff of Dublin City Council wished to extend their sympathy to the family and added that an investigation was being carried out by the Garda Síochána who are seeking witnesses to the incident.

He said the driver of the truck was “bereft”.

Mr McAuliffe said details of exactly what had happened would emerge over the coming days and weeks but he said “today is about being with the family”.

He described Ballymun as a very strong community and said the area would “rally around the family, we are here to support them”.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who can assist in their investigation to contact them at Ballymun Garda station 01 6664400, the Garda confidential line 18000 666 111 or any Garda station.