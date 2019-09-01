Boy (7) dies after being struck by a truck in Ballymun

A seven-year-old boy died on Sunday after being struck by a truck on St Joseph’s Way in Ballymun.

The child was removed to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital in a serious condition after the incident; he died this evening.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, was removed to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital; his injuries are not life threatening.

Garda collision investigators are at the scene and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified. St Joseph’s Way remains closed, and there are local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist in their investigation to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station 01 - 6664400, the garda confidential line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.