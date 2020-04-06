Boy (5) dies in farm accident in Co Roscommon

A five-year-old boy has died following a farm accident in Co Roscommon on Sunday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of the accident which occurred on a farm in Tulsk, Co Roscommon, at about 5.40pm on Sunday.

The boy was fatally injured when he fell from a trailer on his family’s farmland.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital.

A Garda spokesman said a file will be prepared for the coroner and a post mortem will take place in due course.

The Health and Safety Authority has been informed of the incident and they will conduct an investigation, the spokesman added.