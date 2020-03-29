Boy (5) dies in drowning accident on River Moy in Ballina

A five year old boy has died in a drowning accident on the River Moy in Ballina, Co Mayo.

He had been playing on waste grounds at Rehins Fort, Foxford road, Ballina on Sunday when he fell into the fast flowing river.

Rescuers managed to take him from the water and administered CPR prior to his removal to hospital. The incident occurred at about 1.30pm in sunny but cold conditions.

The child was pronounced dead at Mayo University Hospital Castlebar at about 6.30pm on Sunday.

Supt Joe Doherty, head of the Ballina Garda District, expressed his deepest sympathy to the family of the bereaved and the local community for what he described as “a tragic accident”. He said immense praise was due to civilians and members of the rescue services as well as gardaí who took part in the rescue operation.