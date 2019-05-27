Boy (5) and man in 30s killed in Co Offaly collision

A five-year-old boy and a man in his 30s have died following a collision between a car and an articulated truck in Co Offaly.

The incident occurred at Scrubb, Killeigh in Tullamore at about 5pm. The male driver of the car and the boy were fatally injured.

A young girl has been airlifted to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin with life-threatening injuries.

Another male passenger has been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the same hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.