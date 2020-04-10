Boy (4) injured after falling from north Dublin apartment

A four-year-old boy who was injured after falling from an apartment window remained in hospital on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at about 6.45pm at the Georges Hill apartments in Dublin 7 on Thursday.

It is understood the boy fell from a second storey window but the circumstances are unclear.

He received head injuries but they are not thought to be life threatening.

He was taken to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital where he remains under the supervision of medical staff.