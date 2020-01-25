Boy (17) dies and three others injured in Dublin car crash

A 17-year-old male has died following a car crash in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred on the westbound lanes of the N7 Naas Road, Clondalkin, at about 12.30am. The crash involved a car and a van, according to gardaí.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Tallaght hospital.

The van’s occupants – two men (aged 45 and 46) and a boy (9) – were taken by ambulance to the same hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene and vehicles were examined and the road has since reopened to traffic. The coroner has been notified of the death.

The incident has been referred to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Gardaí have asked witnesses, particularly those who may have dashcam footage, to contact them. Those with information can contact Clondalkin Garda station (01 6667600) or the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111).