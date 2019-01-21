Boy (14) missing in Co Dublin found by gardaí
Gardaí had sought help tracing Shane O’Connor missing from Ballinteer
Shane O’Connor: found alive and well. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Shane O’Connor, who had been missing from his home in Ballinteer, Co Dublin since Friday, was found by the gardaí on Monday.
Shane was described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, of slim build with dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas bottoms with white stripes and white runners.
The gardaí would like to thank everyone who assisted in the appeal.