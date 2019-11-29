Boy (14) missing from Drogheda area for eight days

Gardaí have appealed to the public for help in locating a 14-year-old boy missing from the Drogheda area.

Tibor Csaszar has been missing since November 21st, according to gardaí. He is described as being 5ft 7in, of athletic build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200.