Boy (14) killed after car he was driving crashed in Donegal named

The teenage boy who died in Donegal on Friday night after the car he was driving crashed has been named as Jamie Doherty.

The 14-year-old was killed when the car spun out of control on a dirt road at Tullyally at Upper Clar on the Inishowen Peninsula.

The teenager, the eldest of a family of three boys, had just finished his second year at Moville Community School and was starting his summer holidays.

It is understood Jamie had taken the car from his home outside Moville and driven it to the dirt road just before 5pm where, a short while later, he lost control of the vehicle and was killed instantly.

Jamie was the only person in the car at the time and no other vehicle was involved. Photographs of the car show it turned over on its side.

Garda forensic examiners were at the scene early on Saturday morning.

A neighbour close to the scene said that the roadway was often used by youngsters driving old cars.

“It’s a terrible shame that a young lad was killed like this,” the man said. “I see them on this road quite often. It must be a place where they come just to drive around.

“It’s tragic. In fairness to the lad, he was doing nobody any harm but adults more than children know how dangerous cars can be.”

Jamie’s remains were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and a post-mortem is expected to take place on Saturday.

His mother and father, Shane and Evelyn were today being comforted by their many neighbours and friends still in shock by the tragedy.

Local county councillor Martin Farren offered his sympathy. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare and I know that the Doherty family are such a decent family and so well respected in our community,” he said.

“There is an eerie feeling in the town today and people simply cannot get over that something like this has happened.”

Principal of Moville Community School Anthony Duggan said a plan will be put in place for the entire school community and a statement from the school will be issued later.