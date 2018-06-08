Boy (14) killed after car he was driving crashed in Donegal

A young boy has been killed after the car which he was driving crashed in Co Donegal.

The driver, understood to be 14 years old, was driving an old car when it crashed on the Inishowen Peninsula just after 7pm this Friday evening.

The single vehicle accident is understood to have happened “off-road” between the towns of Moville and Redcastle close to an area known as Clar.

The boy is understood to be the eldest of a young family and had just completed second year at Moville Community College.

His parents and younger siblings are being comforted following the tragedy.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.