Boy (14) dies following collision during GAA match in Co Kerry

A 14-year-old student at west Kerry’s biggest secondary school has died following a head injury sustained while playing in a football match in Dingle.

It is understood Aodhán Ó Conchúir was injured in a collision with a Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne teammate while a number of players were going for the ball during the Russell Cup, an under-15 match against Killarney’s St Brendan’s College, on Wednesday.

The Junior Cert student was taken off the pitch with a suspected head injury and brought to a GP surgery in Dingle.

It is understood his condition deteriorated quickly.

An ambulance was called to transfer him to University Hospital Kerry and from there he was taken to Cork University Hospital where he died on Saturday night.

His parents John and Áine run the Kool Scoops ice-cream and coffee parlour in Dingle town.

The entire community at Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne was deeply saddened, school principal Padraig Feirtéar said.

In a short statement, issued bilingually, Mr Feirtéar said: “The entire community at Pobal Scoil Chorca Dhuibhne is deeply saddened at the death of our student Aodhán Ó Conchúir . At this time, we extend our sympathy and our support to his parents Aine and John and to his sister Ciara and his extended family.

A number of GAA and other community events were cancelled in Kerry this weekend.