Boy (13) killed after being hit by a truck in Cork city

A 13-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a truck on a street in Cork city centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after the pedestrian, a first-year schoolboy from Presentation Brothers College on the Mardyke, suffered fatal injuries in the collision, which happened on nearby Sheares St at about 3.30pm.

The boy was rushed to the nearby Mercy University Hospital where doctors battled to save his life but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí have not released the name of the boy until all next of kin are notified but it’s understood that he was from the Douglas area on Cork’s southside and was due to be collected from school.

Gardaí closed off Sheares St and put diversions in place for traffic coming into the city centre from the west to allow Garda forensic crash investigators examine the scene of the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, who were in the area either on foot or driving along the Mardyke or Sheares Street, to contact them at Anglesea St Garda Station on 021-4522000.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3.15pm and 3.45pm to make this footage available to gardaí.