Boy (13) dies and another boy seriously injured in Co Westmeath crash

A 13-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle road crash in Co Westmeath early on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred in the Lisclogher Great area of Delvin, Co Westmeath, at approximately 2.15am.

The 13-year-old male occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital, Mulingar.

Another male youth, aged in his teens, has been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital and it is understood he is in critical condition.

Three other male occupants of the car, all aged in their teens, received non-life threatening injuries.

It is understood the car involved had come to the attention of gardaí before the collision and a referral has been made to An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area between 1:45am and 2:30am, to contact them at Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.