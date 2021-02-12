Boy (10) dies following quad bike crash in Co Laois

A 10-year-old boy has died following a crash involving a quad bike in Co Laois.

The crash happened in the Dooary area of Ballyroan at 11am on Wednesday.

The boy was trapped under the quad bike for some time. Gardaí said he suffered serious injuries in the incident.

The air support unit landed in Ballyroan GAA club grounds and the boy was airlifted to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin.

Garda investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

It is understood that the child’s family moved into the area in the last few years and are originally from Lithuania. The family run a successful log cabin business from their home base in Ballyroan.

Pat Whelan, chairman of Ballyroan-Abbey GAA, paid his condolences to the child’s family.

“This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this time, said Mr Whelan.