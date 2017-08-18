Book of condolence opens in Dublin over ‘senseless’ Spanish attacks

A book of condolence for the victims injured or killed in the Barcelona and Cambrils terror attacks on Thursday has been opened in the Mansion House in Dublin city centre.

Juan Miguel (34) is from the south of Spain, he was one of the first people to sign the book of condolence when it was opened on Friday afternoon. “Last night my mum phoned me saying that there was a terrorist attack in Barcelona. Our people were waiting because it’s [happened] in Britain, in France, we have the experience in 2004 in Madrid” he said.

Mr Miguel said people in Spain had been anticipating that the country would be the target of a terror attack for the last number of months. He is to fly home to Spain tomorrow, and said watching the news unfold from abroad was “very difficult”.

Sinead Burke signed the book of condolence in the Mansion House alongside her husband, and their two young children. Every summer for the last eight years the family have visited Cambrils, the coastal town where a second terror attack took place some hours after the attack in Las Ramblas, Barcelona.

“It really, really shocked us this morning because we’ve literally walked that square, that roundabout, every year with our kids for the last eight years. It rattled us, more than the other terrorist attacks, because we could have so easily been there,” Ms Burke said. The family, who live in Co Meath, said the attacks would not stop them returning to Spain.

Alfie and Catherine Byrne were another couple who signed the book of condolences on Friday afternoon. The pair have travelled to Barcelona numerous times in the past, “ it’s a beautiful happy city, and it’s a terrible thing for human beings to do to other human beings” Mr Byrne said.

“Our hearts go out to those people who have been hurt, and those families of those people who have been killed, it’s senseless” he said.

His wife Catherine said the “awful worry” is that the same thing could happen here on O’Connell Street. She said terror attacks should not stop people travelling and enjoying themselves abroad, “if we had planned to go today or tomorrow we still would be in Barcelona”.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Mícheál Mac Donncha said he was “horrified to hear about the attacks on the people of Barcelona and Cambrils”. The book of condolences will remain open on Saturday and Monday until 4pm each day.