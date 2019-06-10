Book by Lyra McKee goes on pre-sale this month

A book written by murdered journalist Lyra McKee will go on pre-sale later this month.

Ms McKee was shot by dissident republicans on April 18 during unrest in the Creggan area of Derry.

The PSNI is investigating the circumstances around Ms McKee’s death and no one has been charged with her murder.

The book, Angels With Blue Faces, is a five-year investigation into the IRA killing of MP Robert Bradford in 1981, and will be released at the end of June.

The book is now available on pre-release from Belfast-based publishers Excalibur Press.

Mr Bradford’s death and that of 29-year-old Ken Campbell have been the subject of speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding allegations that the MP was about to expose details of abuse at a children’s home.

Ms McKee interviewed Mr Bradford’s friends, colleagues and acquaintances, as well as a number of other sources, and claims the MP’s killing might have been stopped by intelligence services.

Ms McKee’s sister, Nichola McKee Corner, said she was proud to see the book about to be published.

“Lyra put years into this project,” she said.

“It is so sad that she never got to hold the final copy of Angels With Blue Faces in her hand,” she said.

Tina Calder, owner of Excalibur Press, said she was “proud” they were now in a position to release the book as part of Ms McKee’s legacy.

As per Ms McKee’s wishes prior to her death, her own proceeds from the book will be donated to the organisation Paper Trail – a social enterprise which offers specialised and targeted legacy archive research to the legal profession – PA