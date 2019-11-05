Boil water notice: Work on Leixlip plant not to be completed until next year

Work to upgrade the Leixlip water plant which is the cause of a large-scale boil water notice will not be completed until next year, Irish Water has said.

In a statement to the Oireachtas Committee on Housing on Tuesday, the managing director of Irish Water Niall Gleeson said that ideally the “old plant” part of the structure would be taken out of service in order to complete necessary upgrades “quickly and efficiently.”

“Unfortunately the lack of headroom in Dublin’s water supply means that the plant must remain operational and we have to do this work on a phased basis. This work started in 2018 and will be completed next year,” he said.

A boil water notice has been reimposed for some 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area, less than a fortnight after the last one was lifted.

Those in the areas affected by the boil water notice can use only boiled or bottled water for drinking and in food preparation.

Irish Water and Fingal County Council blamed the latest precaution on heavy rain and “turbidity”, or cloudy water due to suspended particles, in the source water for the Leixlip plant, which exceeded acceptable levels.

Mr Gleeson described the company’s efforts to refurbish the old Leixlip water plant as being like “trying to change the tyres on a car while it is still heading down the road”.

A Boil Water Notice is in effect for all those supplied by the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant. For areas affected please see below map. pic.twitter.com/2KyqSsEczo — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) November 4, 2019

The areas impacted are the same as previously; parts of Fingal, areas in Dublin City Council, parts of South Dublin County Council, parts of Kildare and Dunboyne in Meath. An updated map is to be issued shortly. — Irish Water (@IrishWater) November 4, 2019

Leaks have to be repaired in a phased way, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday, but in the case of the Leixlip plant, repairs have to be carried out while the plant is still operating.

Water system

Meanwhile the assistant secretary general of the Department of Housing Feargal Ó Coigligh has said the operation of Ireland’s water system is “not fit for purpose.”

“Without pre-determining the outcome of investigations into the exact operational issue at Leixlip, it is clear that there is a critical gap in control between Irish Water’s legal responsibility for providing water services and local authorities’ operational responsibility on the ground. This is not satisfactory and is no longer fit-for-purpose,” his opening statement to the committee says.

“These ‘boil water notices’ are a major disruption to people and businesses across a large part of our capital city and surrounding areas in Kildare and Meath.”

He said the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has expressed his “deep concern regarding these incidents, in particular in the light of the EPA’s audit of the Leixlip facility following the first boil water notice.”

“The lessons of the audit in March 2019 did not appear to have been learned” referring to an earlier audit of the plant which highlighted issues with alarms not being responded to.

Mr Ó Coigligh said the Minister has sought a report from the EPA on the first boil water notice.

“This report will outline the conclusions of the agency’s investigation and any findings which may require a broader policy response. The Minister will consider this report once he has received it.”

Furthermore, Mr Murphy is seeking new arrangements to replace current service level agreements.

These new arrangements will provide Irish Water with the necessary “control of operations, accountability and capacity to manage risk”. They will “ensure that Irish Water is not left without an appropriate skilled workforce to carry out its statutory functions and local authorities are not left with stranded costs.”

Finally the new arrangements will also seek to address the concerns of workers in relation to “the future deployment of the current local authority water staff.”

At the committee, the EPA called for a strengthening of its enforcement powers when there are such continued boil water notices.