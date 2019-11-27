Boil water notice issued in Cork affecting 9,500 people

A boil water notice has been issued for about 9,500 people in Co Cork following a recent quality test.

Irish Water and Cork County Council have issued the notice for the area supplied by the Whitegate Public Water Supply following advice from the Health Service Executive.

Irish Water said the notice was put in place as a “precautionary measure” due an issue with the filtration process at the plant. Technicians are working to resolve this situation “as soon as possible”.

“Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to resolve this situation as soon as possible,” said the utility. “In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.”

Irish Water operations lead Neil Smyth said there have been previous issues with water quality in the region.

“We wish to apologise to the homes and businesses impacted by this boil water notice,” he said. “There have been previous water quality issues on this supply and we acknowledge the significant inconvenience this causes.

“We would like to assure the public that we are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and protecting public health.”