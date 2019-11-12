Boil water notice affecting 600,000 people lifted with immediate effect

A boil water notice affecting 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice, reimposed on November 4th less than a fortnight after the last one was lifted, was blamed on heavy rain and “turbidity”, or cloudy water due to suspended particles, in the source water for the Leixlip plant, which exceeded acceptable levels

The areas impacted included parts of Fingal, areas in Dublin City Council, parts of South Dublin County Council, parts of Kildare and Dunboyne in Meath.

Those in the areas affected by the boil water notice were told to only use boiled or bottled water for drinking and in food preparation.

The EPA’s audit of the old Leixlip Plant and the satisfactory results of a number of water samples were factors in the decision to lift the boil water notice on Tuesday evening.

Late last month, an earlier boil water warning notice was also put in place after a mechanical issue at the Leixlip treatment plant caused concerns about the quality of supply.

The Leixlip plant supplies water to homes, schools and businesses across most of north Dublin city and the Fingal administrative area of north county Dublin, parts of south-west Dublin and parts of counties Meath and Kildare.