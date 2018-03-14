Body of woman (89) found in house on outskirts of Cork city

A postmortem is to be held on the body of an elderly woman who was found dead at her house in the outskirts of Cork city on Tuesday night.

The body of the 89-year-old woman was found in a hallway by a relative at about 9pm when they called to check on the woman. She lived alone at an isolated location in Waterfall outside Cork city.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and gardaí from Bishopstown and Togher Garda stations were alerted.

It is understood that the woman had some injuries to her foot but they may be consistent with a fall and while there was no sign of forced entry, a patio door was found to be open at the house.

Gardaí under Supt Charlie Barry of Togher Garda station requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office to try and establish the exact cause of death.

Gardaí say the course of their investigation will be determined by the postmortem due to be carried out at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

The body remained at the house overnight as gardaí preserved the scene to allow Dr Bolster carry out a preliminary examination.

Gardaí believe the woman may have been dead for up to a day as a meal left for her by the local meals on wheels group remained untouched in the porch of the house.

Gardaí have carried out door-to-door inquiries and spoke to relatives and established that the woman was last seen alive on Sunday when she was visited by a relative.

The woman was the victim of a burglary a number of years ago but gardaí stress that their decision to request the services of the State Pathologist’s Office is precautionary at this stage.

Gardaí are due to carry out a technical examination of the house but sources again stressed it is a precautionary measure in the event of the death proving suspicious.