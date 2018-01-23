Body of missing Kerry man found in Ecuador

The body of missing Irishman David Higgins has been found following a search near the Abanico river in central Ecuador.

Mr Higgins who is from Co Kerry and studied in Galway went missing on Saturday afternoon after his kayak became caught in a strong current on the Abanico river near the Sangay national park.

Mr Higgins was kayaking with four other men, including Alex McGourty (19) from Sligo whose body was found shortly after the incident.

The body of Alex McGourty (19) from Sligo was found shortly after the incident. Photograph: Facebook

US citizen Jeremiath Stewart was rescued on Saturday while Ecuadorian kayaker Joaquin Meneses was discovered alive and well two days later on Monday. Mr Meneses was transported to a nearby hospital and is in a stable condition.

Mr Stewart later told rescue workers the five kayakers were making their way down the Abanico river when they hit a strong current and lost control of their crafts.

“When I made it to shore I realised my friends had disappeared,” said Mr Stewart.

The Morona Santiago local government announced on Monday evening that the body of 26-year-old David Higgins had been found at 5pm local time on the banks of the Upano river, about 30km south of the Abanico river where the men were kayaking.

The fifth member of the group, English man Adam Vaughen, is still missing.

In Ireland, tributes were paid to Mr McGourty, who had travelled to Ecuador earlier this month.

‘Fulfilling his dreams’

A past pupil of Summerhill College in Sligo, he received a one-year scholarship to the World Class Kayak Academy in Washington in 2016.

The Sligo Kayak Club posted that it was with “profound sadness we announce the passing of club member and trainee-instructor Alex McGourty. Alex tragically died while fulfilling his dreams, kayaking in Ecuador”.

The club expressed its sympathies to Mr McGourty’s parents, Frankie and Eilish, and described their former member as “one of the finest young men we had the honour of knowing and padding with”.

Sligo Kayak Tours also posted about Mr McGourty’s death, describing him as “a promising young kayaker from Sligo” who had “a passion for life which was infectious” and who was “kind and hardworking”.

“Let his passing be a reminder to us to chase our dreams, to live passionately and to seize each day as if it were our last,” wrote the tour company.

Mr McGourty posted last week on his Instagram account that he and the group had hiked six hours in the jungle into the “hidden upper Abanico” to go kayaking. He had spent two months kayaking in Nepal in late 2017 before returning to Ireland for Christmas and then travelling on to Ecuador.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance to the family.

Friends used Facebook to pay tribute to Mr McGourty. Barry Mottershead wrote: “He was a solid guy, raised well, kind and hard working. His energy for life was infectious and it’s sad to see him gone too soon, but on the up side he spent his life and particularly the last few years living the dream, something we can all aspire to. RIP brother.”

Martin Duffy said: “Very very sad news — Alex was a truly outstanding young man — a credit to his parents and himself and a huge loss to the paddling community — RIP Alex you will be missed.”

Blaine Gaffney said: “Horrible news. Had the world at his feet. His dad was so proud of his achievements in kayaking and all he had done in the US and abroad.”