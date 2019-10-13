Body of missing Cork fisherman recovered at sea

The body of Kodie Healy, a Cork fisherman who has been missing since last Wednesday, has been recovered.

Naval service divers located the body on Sunday evening after the 24-year-old fisherman failed to return from a lobster potting trip in West Cork.

Civilian divers from the Blackwater Search and Rescue group from Fermoy located the body of Kodie Healy in the vicinity of Carbery Island in Dunmanus Bay on the Mizen Peninsula, Co Cork at about 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

His remains were brought ashore at Dunmanus Pier before transfer to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

The recovery of Mr Healy’s remains came on foot of a huge effort by both locals and statutory agencies including the Naval Service, which co-ordinated the search operation from the LE George Bernard Shaw.

Search operation

Irish Coast Guard units from Goleen, Schull, Toe Head and Castletownbere joined with hundreds of locals to comb the coastline, while Castletownbere RNLI Annette Hutton also joined in the search operation.

Five separate civilian dive groups also assisted with the search at sea, while members of West Cork Civil Defence assisted with the land search from bases at Kilcrohane, Kiltimane and Dunmanus.

The late Mr Healy was one of five children of John Paul and Samantha Healy. It is understood he lived with his parents at the Durrus end of Goleen parish on the Mizen Peninsula.

“It’s an awful tragedy for the family but as often happens at times like this, people rally around and put in a huge effort to find Kodie and thankfully they were successful so at least it’s some closure for the family,” said one local .