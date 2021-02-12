Body of man shot dead in north Dublin removed from scene for postmortem

The body of a Dublin man in his 40s has been removed from the scene in Ballymun where he was shot dead last night.

The body has been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a postmortem examination will be carried out later today by Dr Linda Mulligan, Office of the State Pathologist. Gardaí have begun a murder investigation and the Garda Technical Bureau are continuing to examine the scene which was on the Belclare housing estate and close to where the dead man lived for a long period.

The site is beside Poppintree Park near an embankment where many locals were gathered on Friday morning.

The man in his mid-40s was shot several times Thursday night at about 9pm as he was walking along Belclare Terrace near his home. He lived with his mother and son locally.

The victim had several convictions but not for serious crimes. He has not known to have been involved in gangland activities.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe who arrived at the scene on Friday morning said he had spoken to Taoiseach Micheál Martin about the shooting.

Responding to suggestions that residents in the area feel gardaí are overwhelmed, he said: “It all boils down to the number of guards on the street. We know it helps in local situations like this. Ballymun doesn’t have the guards it requires.

“We are all member of the local drugs taskforce. Residents tell us sometimes there are certain laneways that are supermarkets for drugs and they don’t understand why that can happen.

“I think that even in these Covid times, sometimes there are more queues outside certain places then there are outside local shops.

“We need to get to grips with what is effectively an industry in our community. That involves bigger questions around a health-led approach to health.” Mr McAuliffe said Ballymun had make great steps in recent years in terms of community development.

“There are people in this community and their hearts sink when they hear of this shooting and the negative perceptions it has in the area. It makes dealing with issues even harder.”

A local woman, who did not wish to be named, said it was generally a quiet neighbourhood.

The scene of the shooting on Belclare Drive, Ballymun, Dublin 9 on Friday morning. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

Associations

The victim was an associate of some of the criminals involved in the Kinahan-Hutch feud. He was close to a gangland criminal described in court as being a Kinahan gunman and who has since been jailed for gun crimes.

However, while the victim was closely associated to dangerous criminals on the Kinahan side of the feud, it was not immediately clear if his killing was feud-related.

Public representatives in Ballymun on Thursday night expressed sadness that the area has once again been tarnished with killing and organised criminals.

Deputy Lord Mayor Mary Callaghan, a councillor for the Ballymun Finglas area said people in the area “deserved better”.

She called for more Garda enforcement and additional Garda manpower on patrols to combat crime.

She said Garda numbers in Ballymun had been cut in recent years and never fully restored.

“Unfortunately people are engaging in serious types of crimes and ordinary people should not have to put up with the fall out from that,” she said.

Fellow area councillor Keith Connolly said the deceased was well known in the area and would have had a history of interaction with the gardaí.

Mr Connolly said the killing was “very sad” . He said it had been seven years since a person was killed in the area and residents of Ballymun had been working tirelessly to build a positive image through voluntary groups like the Tidy Towns, sports clubs and other community based initiatives.

He said it was “very unfair that a small minority of people engaged in organised crime” and killed someone in the middle of a pandemic.

Though 18 people have been killed to date in the Kinahan-Hutch feud, the last killing was more than two years ago. If the latest attack is linked to the dispute, which began in 2015, it would raise fears the violence was set to erupt again.

The feud escalated very sharply five years ago with an attack on the Regency Hotel, north Dublin, targeting Daniel Kinahan and during which his associate David Byrne (34), Crumlin, Dublin, was shot dead.

Just days later, Eddie Hutch (59) was shot dead outside his home in Dublin 1 in a revenge attack.

The five-year anniversary of Mr Hutch’s murder fell last Monday. A taxi driver, he was a brother of Gerry Hutch, the veteran criminal named in Garda evidence before the High Court as a main protagonist on one side of the feud, pitted against Daniel Kinahan, Liam Byrne and Freddie Thompson on the other side.

Gardaí have set up an incident room at Ballymun Garda station and are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the shooting on Thursday night to come forward.

They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the Belclare Terrace and Belcare Park areas between 8pm and 9.15pm on Thursday evening.

Anyone with camera footage of the incident, including dash-cam and mobile phone footage, is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted about the shooting at Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any Garda station.