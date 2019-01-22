Body of man found near Cork city centre by pedestrian

The body of a man was found near Cork city centre shortly before lunchtime today.

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office following the discovery.

The man’s body was found by a pedestrian out walking in the Distillery complex at the top of the North Mall, adjacent to the north channel of the River Lee, and the emergency services were alerted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and gardaí immediately set about sealing off the area to facilitate a forensic examination of the scene by local garda technical experts from Gurranebraher.

It is unclear at this stage whether the man had suffered any injuries but gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and Dr Margaret Bolster is on her way to the scene.

Gardaí have begun gathering CCTV footage from the North Mall and Mardyke areas to try and see if they can trace the last known movements of the man but stress their investigation is at an early stage.