Body of Jastine Valdez arrives back in Philippines

The remains of Jastine Valdez who was abducted and murdered in Enniskerry earlier this month have arrived back in the Philippines.

Her parents, Teresita and Danilo Valdez, together with the Honorary Consul of the Philippines for Ireland, Mark Congdon, landed on Wednesday evening Irish time at Clark Airport north of Manila, the Filipino capital.

Ms Valdez’s remains were met by Elmer Cato, assistant minister at the Philippines Office of Public Diplomacy, and also officials from Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs.

The funeral party is now on the way to Ms Valdez’s hometown in Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya, by official police escort.

Jastine Valdez (24) who was abducted and murdered on May 19th. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Ms Valdez (24) was abducted and murdered in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, while walking near her home there on Saturday evening, May 19th. The man who killed her, Mark Hennessy from Ballybrack in Co Dublin, was shot dead by a garda the next day in Carrickmines.

Ms Valdez’s body was found on May 21st in undergrowth in the Rathmichael area. Gardaí have not established any prior connection between Mr Hennessy and Ms Valdez, who came to Ireland a few years ago to join her parents and who worked occasionally at a restaurant in Bray, Co Wicklow while also studying.

It is understood Ms Valdez’s funeral will take place on Saturday.