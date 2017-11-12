Body of Irish woman missing in France is found in park

The body of a young Irish woman who had been reported missing in southeast France has been found in a public park.

Eimear Noonan (20), a teacher from Co Clare, was reported missing by her family last week. Her body was found in a public park in Annonay, southeast France on Friday morning.

An official at the prefecture of the Ardèche department said gendarmes believe Ms Noonan’s death was an accident.

“She slipped and fell next to a little stream. There wasn’t much water but she appears to have drowned because she was unconscious,” the official told The Irish Times.

An autopsy will be carried out on the body on Monday or Tuesday.

Ms Noonan was teaching in Annonay, a town with 16,000 inhabitants which is 76 km south of Lyon.

She was last seen on Wednesday afternoon when it is understood she was going for a run. Her parents arrived in Annonay with the Irish Consul on Saturday.

Family and friends of the Irishwoman had appealed for information on her whereabouts had started a social media campaign appealing for information.

Her brother placed a photograph on Facebook appealing for help to find his missing sister.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is providing consular assistance to the family.