Body of fisherman recovered off Donegal coast

The body of a local fisherman, aged in his 70s, has been recovered in Co Donegal following searches by the Coast Guard and gardaí on Wednesday night.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9pm when a boat was discovered washed up on the rocks near Sliabh Liag.

In a search involving Malin Head Coast Guard, the RNLI and local gardaí, the body of a man in his 70s was recovered from the water shortly before midnight.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Letterkenny Hospital where a postmortem has been arranged.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

Elsewhere, a search for a fisherman off the coast of Kerry has resumed on Thursday morning.

It is understood the man fell into the water at Kerry Head at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Valentia Coast Guard was alerted and began a search operation involving the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Fenit RNLI, Ballybunion Coast Guard Unit and Glenderry Coast Guard unit.