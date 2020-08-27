Body of fisherman recovered off Donegal coast

The body of a local fisherman, aged in his 70s, has been recovered in Co Donegal following searches by the Coast Guard and gardaí on Wednesday night.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9pm when a boat was discovered washed up on the rocks near Sliabh Liag.

In a search involving Malin Head Coast Guard, the RNLI and local gardaí, the body of a man in his 70s was recovered from the water shortly before midnight.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Letterkenny Hospital where a postmortem has been arranged.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner.