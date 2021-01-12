Body of a man (71) found in Belfield, Co Dublin
Postmortem to take place after gardaí called to UCD campus following discovery of body
The coroner has been notified of the death and a postmortem examination has been arranged for Tuesday. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man (71) in Belfield, Dublin 4, on Monday.
Gardaí were called to the UCD campus following the discovery of the man’s body shortly after noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the Dublin City Morgue. The scene is currently preserved.
The coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination has been arranged for Tuesday.
An Garda Síochána said the results of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation.