Body found in search for man who went missing while swimming in River Lee

Searchers have recovered the body of a 38-year-old man who drowned in the River Lee upstream of Cork city on Sunday evening.

A major search operation had been launched for the man, named locally as Bernard Geasley from Innishmore in Ballincollig, after he went missing around 8pm.

Mr Geasley was fishing with three others in Ballincollig Regional Park when he either slipped or went for a swim upstream of the weir on the river which flows parallel to the park.

He failed to surface and his friends immediately raised the alarm and the Ballincollig unit of Cork County Fire Service along with gardai and local volunteers began a search.

They were joined by a team of volunteers from Mallow Search and Rescue and shortly before 1am on Monday morning, searchers recovered Mr Geasley’s body near where he entered the river.

Mr Geasley was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were brought to Cork University Hospital where it’s expected a post-mortem examination will take place later today.

Gardaí say they are treating Mr Geasley’s death as a tragic accident and will include the post-mortem results in a file which they will prepare for an inquest at the South Cork Coroner’s Court.