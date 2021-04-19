Body found in Comeragh mountains amid search for missing woman

Gardaí say a body has been discovered in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford where a search operation aiming to locate a missing woman was taking place.

The woman, aged in her late 30s, had been due to return from a run in the mountains at around 2pm on Sunday, but emergency services were alerted at 3pm when her husband did not hear from her.

The woman had been running on a loop trail around Coumshingaun lake, a popular but steep attraction for mountain runners.

Poor weather had hampered efforts on Monday to find the woman, who rescue services believed could have suffered an injury and taken shelter in woodlands.

In a statement on Monday evening, a Garda spokesman said a scene was being preserved following the discovery of a body in the Comeragh Mountains area of Waterford.

“A multiagency search operation has been any ongoing in the area since Sunday following a missing person report,” it added. “No further information is available at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.”