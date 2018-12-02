Body discovered on rocks near Portstewart Promenade
Part of town in Co Derry sealed off as PSNI carries out investigation into man’s death
Part of the town of Portstewart in Co Derry has been sealed off as the PSNI examines the circumstances surrounding a man’s death. File photograph: Google Street View
The body of a man has been found in the town of Portstewart, Co Derry.
Police say the body was discovered on rocks near the Promenade at about 11.15am on Sunday.
Part of the town has been sealed off as the PSNI carries out an investigation and examines the circumstances surrounding his death. – Press Association