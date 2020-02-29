Bodies remain at scene after three people die in Louth road crash

Three people have died following a road crash on Saturday morning near Dundalk, Co Louth.

The remains of the deceased who died following a two car collision are still at the scene this afternoon.

Tarpaulin covers the location on the N1 at Carrickarnan, south of Junction 20 on the main Dublin to Belfast road.

The incident took place about 2.15am and the deceased were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth person, a man in his 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with serious injuries.

Both vehicles had been in the northbound lane and the road is closed northbound at Junction 20 and there are diversions in place.

A Garda Forensic Collision Investigator will examine the scene today and gardaí have appealed for people who were on the road between 2-2.30am to contact Dundalk Garda station.

Gardaí are investigating a possible connection between one of the cars and another incident in Dundalk earlier in the night.

Monaghan crash

Meanwhile, a man has been seriously injured in a separate incident in Monaghan involving a lorry and a male pedestrian at about 11.15am Saturday morning.

The pedestrian has been air-lifted to hospital and a Garda Forensic Collision Investigator will also examine that scene. The lorry driver was uninjured.

It happened on the N54 between Monaghan town and Clones in the townland of Bandrum and diversions are in place from the Monaghan side of the road traffic collision at Threemilehouse Road R189 diverting to Newbliss, Clones and from Clones side at the Rosslea Road R187 to Sweeney’s Cross onto Scotstown to Monaghan.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to that incident to contact them at Monaghan Garda Station on 04777240, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

The road between Ballinagh and Pullamore at Cashel Cross in county Cavan remains closed after an incident that claimed the lives of two people last night.

Saturday’s deaths bring to 27 the number of road fatalities so far this year.