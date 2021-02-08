Bodies of man and woman found in Co Cavan house

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in a Co Cavan house by gardaí on Sunday evening.

The pair were believed to be both in their 40s and gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the deaths.

The two bodies were discovered in a house in Cloverhill, Belturbet, Co Cavan. Gardaí were called to the home at around 8pm on Sunday evening.

The house has been sealed off by gardaí ahead of a technical examination.

One Garda source said there was “no obvious signs” pointing towards murder, or any injuries that would immediately suggest the pair met a violent death.

A sudden death as a result of a gas leak or some similar cause is being treated as a likely possibility at present, while gardaí await the results of the postmortem examination, the source said.

The postmortem is for later on Monday, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigations.

A Garda spokesman said gardaí were “investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained deaths of a man and woman at a house in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet, Co. Cavan.”

The spokesman said gardaí and emergency services attended the scene Sunday evening and that “the man and woman, both aged in their 40s, were discovered deceased in the house,” he said.