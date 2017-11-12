Bob Geldof to hand back Freedom of Dublin in Myanmar protest

Bob Geldof is handing back his Freedom of the City of Dublin because the award is also held by Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been widely criticised by former supporters, including fellow Nobel laureates, for failing to speak out against the violence being inflicted on thousands in her home country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma).

Since August, more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled ethnic cleansing in the north of the country, creating a major humanitarian crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh.

In a strongly worded statement, Mr Geldof said he was a “proud Dubliner”, but could not hold the Freedom of the City while it is still held by Ms Suu Kyi.

“Her association with our city shames us all and we should have no truck with it, even by default. We honoured her, now she appals and shames us.”

Hand back award

He will hand back the award at City Hall on Monday morning, he said.

“In short, I do not wish to be associated in any way with an individual currently engaged in the mass ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya people of northwest Burma.

“I am a founding patron of The Aegis Trust, who are concerned with genocide-prevention and studies. Its founders built and maintain the National Holocaust Museum of the UK.

“I spoke at the inaugural National Holocaust Memorial Day at Westminster, and in my time, I have walked amongst peoples who were sectionally targeted with ethnic cleansing.

“I would be a hypocrite now were I to share honours with one who has become at best an accomplice to murder, complicit in ethnic cleansing and a handmaiden to genocide.”

U2 statement

Mr Geldof’s comments follow a statement by U2 this weekend condemning the actions of Ms Suu Kyi. U2 lead singer Bono had previously been one of her most vocal supporters while she was under house arrest by Myanmar’s previous military government for her efforts to bring democracy to the country.

The post, signed “Adam, Bono, Edge, Larry” writes: “When she came to Dublin to thank Ireland and Amnesty International, we Irish could not have been more proud.

“When her party the NLD won a landslide in the elections and she stood her ground to become de-facto head of the country, an impossible journey seemed to be reaching its destination.”

The post continues that they could have “never imagined” Ms Suu Kyi would remain silent while more than 600,000 Rohingya people were forced to flee brutality in Myanmar.

The band members write that they never could have predicted “the woman who many of us believed would have the clearest and loudest voice on the crisis would go quiet. For these atrocities against the Rohingya people to be happening on her watch blows our minds and breaks our hearts.”

The Irish musicians say they have attempted to contact Ms Suu Kyi in recent months “to speak directly about the crisis in her country” and that they expected to speak to her this week, but that the call had been cancelled.

“Aung San Suu Kyi’s silence is starting to look a lot like assent. As Martin Luther King said: ‘The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.’ The time has long passed for her to stand up and speak out.”

Greater international awareness

The group also called for greater international awareness of the role Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of Myanmar’s military, has played in the crackdown on the Rohingya people, warning that condemning Ms Suu Kyi while ignoring Mr Aung Hlaing “is a mistake”.

“While this in no way excuses her silence, Aung San Suu Kyi has no control, constitutional or otherwise, over his actions, and it is he who has authorised and overseen the terrorisation of the Rohingya people under the guise of protecting Myanmar from terrorism,” writes U2.

“If this horror of human rights abuses is to stop, and if the long-term conditions for resettlement of the Rohingya people are to ever occur, General Min Aung Hlaing and his military must be just as much the focus of international action and pressure as Aung San Suu Kyi and her civilian government.”