Blizzard sweeping across State could dump ‘up to a metre of snow’ on Dublin

Up to a metre of snow could accumulate in parts of Dublin over the coming days as blizzard like conditions sweep across the State, a Met Éireann forecaster has said.

Ireland is under the highest weather warning, a red alert, with the worst snow seen for 35 years forecast. Temperatures are expected to fall to as low as -7 degrees on Thursday night.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has pleaded for people to stay indoors until the alert ends, which is currently set as 6pm on Friday in Munster and Leinster and 6am in Connacht and the Border counties.

Blizzards were forecast to hit the south coast from 4pm on Thursday as polar conditions brought by the so-called Beast From The East weather system met Storm Emma, approaching from the south, and its 100km/h gales.

Evelyn Cusack of Met Éireann told RTÉ News that the meeting of the two would lead to “particularly heavy snow over Munster and Leinster but in particular eastern and southern areas”.

“South Dublin is normally in a rain shadow but in this case, with a north easterly wind, it is sort of the opposite effect and in fact we could get up to a metre of snow,” she said. “Of course this will have a huge knock on effect over the next few days so we in Met Éireann are seriously worried about flooding through time over eastern parts, in particular the greater Dublin area.”

She added: “Today has been what we call meteorologically an ‘ice day’ because nowhere in Ireland did the air temperature rise above freezing, so certainly a very poor start to spring.”

New weather warnings

Met Éireann issued two new red weather alerts on Thursday evening, with one stating that southern and eastern coastal counties were expected to receive “exceptionally high accumulations” of snow.

Earlier, Mr Varadkar said: “The risk to life and limb presented by severe weather conditions should not be underestimated by anyone.”

The forecast is for zero visibility, deep pockets of snow and “white-outs. It’s not safe to be outside in such conditions. No-one should be on the roads,” the Taoiseach said.

“We are asking everyone to be at home and safe by 4pm and to remain indoors until the severe weather has passed. I’ll repeat, nobody should be on the roads after 4pm today and everyone should be in home or indoors by 4pm.”

All Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Luas tram services have been cancelled until Saturday, and all schools and colleges are closed. Most Bus Éireann services are also cancelled. There will be no flights in and out of Dublin or Cork airports until Saturday morning at earliest.

Shannon Airport is operational as of now, although a number of airlines have decided to cancel services. Intending passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updates. However, Ryanair said all flights to and from Dublin, Cork, Kerry and Knock and Shannon airports due to depart on Thursday evening or on Friday have been cancelled.

Gallery Your pics of #TheBeastFromTheEast VIEW NOW

Beast From the East All the latest on the big freeze LIVE UPDATES

‘Right place’

Seán Hogan, chairman of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather, told RTÉ he was satisfied that the national red weather alert had been triggered at the right time.

“We express our appreciation for what people have done over the past day. This was disruptive and difficult for a lot of people but really from our perspective and a public safety perspective, we were in the right place,” he said.

Mr Hogan said the job overnight would be to build up a picture of what was going on across the State and consider how to get the country back to normal.

“It won’t be a case of pulling back the curtains tomorrow and everything will be clear. There will be difficult conditions again tomorrow and we will judge what work will need to be done.”

He also warned of potential flooding when the snow starts to melt. “A lot of snow is going to fall and that is going to melt back to water which will come down from the mountains and into the rivers.,” he said, adding that he could not predict where this would end up.

The Dart line at Seapoint was under water on Thursday and there was significant tidal flooding. There were concerns about tidal flooding potentially hitting Cork city, but high tide passed off at 5.17pm without any significant water spilling on to vulnerable areas.

Power outages

There are also reports of power outages in parts of Dublin, with approximately 2,000 homes in Donabate in north Dublin.

Shortly after 9pm, ESB networks said 4,500 households were without power across the country, including 2,200 customers in Julianstown, Co Meath who lost power on Thursday evening.

Earlier outages took place in Rathmines/Harold’s Cross, Swords/Malahide and Pelletstown near Phoenix Park. An ESB spokesman said power had been restored to most homes in those areas. While the company was working to restore power to the remainder, this may not be completed until Friday evening given the weather conditions, he added.

People who come across fallen or damaged wires are encouraged to call 1850 372 999.

Mr Hogan said further power outages were a possibility with strong winds expected and that ESB networks staff will be working to minimise any potential impacts the storm will have.

‘Doing fine’

Seán O’Neill, communications manager with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, said the road network was “doing fine” but “the real issue will be over the next 24 to 48 hours”. He said “nobody should be on the road” after 4pm on Thursday until the weather warning ends.

“It is extreme, we’re not used to it in this country,” he added.

Mr O’Neill said there were ample supplies of salt for the roads, and that national roads and motorways are currently open.

“The real issue here is ploughing and getting the roads clear,” he said.

The Defence Forces is on standby to deal with emergencies. Businesses have been urged to heed the weather warnings and consider the viability of opening and the safety of staff making their way to work.

The HSE said the National Ambulance Service was prioritising emergency calls and asked people to “consider if they have an absolute emergency situation before calling for an ambulance”. It is also advising people with hospital or healthcare appointments to contact facilities before making unnecessary journeys.

Health service staff who cannot get to work or whose workplaces are closed will receive emergency leave with pay and will not have to make up the time, the Minister for Health confirmed.

Forecast

Blizzards will extend northwards through Munster and Leinster on Thursday night, with heavy snow accumulating widely, and extremely hazardous conditions. Snowfall will be more showery over Ulster and Connacht, but there will be heavy falls in these areas also. Icy with temperatures as low as -4 degrees Celsius, while strong to gale force northeast winds are expected.

Friday

Friday will stay bitterly cold and windy, with further snow accumulating, but with drier periods at times in northern and northwestern counties.

Snow may turn to rain for a time near southern coasts as the day goes on. Strong northeast winds with severe gusts are expected, with highest temperatures -1 to 3 degrees.

There is a risk of some coastal flooding along some southern and eastern coasts through Friday and Saturday.

The strong easterly winds will steadily ease on Friday night and temperatures will be below freezing once again, down to as low as -3 degrees but lower over lying snow.

There will be a mix of snow, sleet and rain in the south, with further snow showers along eastern and northern coasts.

Saturday

There will be some brighter weather on Saturday, with dry spells developing. The fresh easterly winds will ease for a time but it will remain cold with temperatures from only 1 degree in the east and up to 4 or 5 degrees in the west, coldest over lying snow. The temperatures on Saturday night will be very low again, down to -5 degrees.