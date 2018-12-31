Bishop of Kilmore Leo O’Reilly resigns due to health reasons

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop of Kilmore Leo O’Reilly due to health reasons on the advice of his doctor.

The resignation comes a few months before O’Reilly’s standard term as bishop was set to end.

Under canon law, bishops are required to submit their resignation to the pope by the time they reach 75 years of age. Bishop O’Reilly will turn 75 in April of next year.

Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin said: “Bishop Leo’s ministry has been characterised by a compassionate and pastoral instinct together with a real empathy for those who are struggling with life and faith.

“He has been unafraid to speak from the heart, with courage and conviction, on a wide range of issues of concern to church and society: on behalf of unborn and vulnerable human life, on child safeguarding, social inequality and justice and peace.”

Tributes paid to departing prelate

Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise, Francis Duffy, who worked with Bishop O’Reilly as diocesan secretary, said: “For over 20 years Bishop Leo brought exemplary leadership to the people, priests, deacons and religious of the Diocese of Kilmore. His calm, considered and inclusive approach generated a sense of care, direction and stability.”

Archbishop Martin said Bishop O’Reilly’s “huge contribution to Catholic education will be his enduring legacy. This springs from his vision of a family of Catholic schools across the country which are devoted to the education of the whole person and committed to tolerance, justice and the common good.”

Bishop O’Reilly was born in Kill, Co Cavan on April 10th, 1944, and was ordained a priest in 1969.

He travelled to Nigeria in 1988 and later joined the staff of the National Missionary Seminary of St Paul at Abuja. In 1995, he returned to Kilmore and was appointed parish priest of Castletara.

He was installed as Bishop of Kilmore on November 15th, 1998.