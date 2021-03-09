Birthday cake candles cause car to catch fire in Cork

A Cork family were yesterday recovering after a lucky escape when a birthday celebration nearly turned into a tragedy as a car caught fire and exploded in the driveway of their home.

The drama began to unfold at about 6pm on Sunday in the Muskerry Estate in Ballincollig when a woman arrived with a birthday cake to visit her sister who was celebrating her 40th birthday.

The woman lit some candles on the birthday cake as a surprise for her sister and left it in her car when she went to knock on her sister’s door only to turn around to discover her car had caught fire.

Loud bangs could be heard before the fire spread to the front of the house which was damaged in the blaze before Cork County Council Fire Service arrived and brought the fire under control.

No one was injured in the fire but it’s understood that the woman whose car caught fire was badly shaken as were neighbours who witnessed the blaze, which was captured on video.