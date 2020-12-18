Bird owners must keep birds in secure buildings to curb spread of bird flu

People who keep flock or pet birds will be legally required to confine all birds in secure buildings from Monday as part of new measures to curb the spread of bird flu.

The Department of Agriculture has today announced that all poultry and captive birds must be kept in indoor spaces that are inaccessible to other animals or wild birds. Enhanced biosecurity measures, required by law since December 1st, should continue to be observed.

The announcement follows a similar move by decision makers in Northern Ireland yesterday and in England, Scotland, and Wales on Monday. The Avian Influenza Regulations (Precautionary confinement of birds) 2020 will come into force on Monday, December 21st.

These precautionary measures are being taken in response to an outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N8, more commonly known as bird flu, in a small turkey flock in Co Wicklow. All affected birds on the farm were culled and a protection zone was established around the area.

The disease was also recorded in 10 wild birds in Cork, Kildare, Limerick, Mayo, Monaghan, Wexford, and Wicklow. A spokesperson for the Department said the discovery of bird flu in wild birds in a number of counties indicates the disease is “circulating in the wild bird population across the country”. Outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza have also been identified in Britain and across other European countries in recent weeks.

“It is important to note that there is no evidence of risk associated with consumption of poultry meat or poultry meat products,” the Department spokesperson added.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that, although the H5N8 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, no human infections with this virus have been reported worldwide and, therefore, the risk to humans is very low. However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any such findings to their Regional Veterinary Office.

The Department is urging poultry flock owners to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and to report any disease suspicion.