Biker in his 60s dies after collision with car in Co Carlow

A male motorcyclist has died after a road collision in Co Carlow on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the Mullawn area of Tullow, Co Carlow, at about 3:10pm.

The biker, a man ages in his 60s, was taken by air ambulance from the scene to Beaumont Hospital, where he has since died. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A technical examination of the crash location has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for all those with information, particularly road users who may have collected dash-cam footage in the area, to contact them at Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.