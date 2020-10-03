Biker in his 60s dies after collision with car in Co Carlow
Man taken by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital but dies there of injuries sustained
A critically injured biker, a man ages in his 60s, was taken by air ambulance from Tullow to Beaumont Hospital (above) on Saturday, where he has died. File photograph: Google Street View
A male motorcyclist has died after a road collision in Co Carlow on Saturday afternoon.
Gardaí are investigating the fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in the Mullawn area of Tullow, Co Carlow, at about 3:10pm.
The biker, a man ages in his 60s, was taken by air ambulance from the scene to Beaumont Hospital, where he has since died. The driver of the car was uninjured.
A technical examination of the crash location has taken place.
Gardaí are appealing for all those with information, particularly road users who may have collected dash-cam footage in the area, to contact them at Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.