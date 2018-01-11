Belvedere College’s sleep-out raises almost €200,000 for charities

Belvedere College’s annual sleep-out has raised almost €200,000 for three homeless charities.

SleepOut17 took place on December 22nd, 23rd and 24th at the Bank of Ireland College Green and the GPO in O’Connell Street.

More than 100 students, teachers, past pupils and parents slept-out in Dublin’s inner city as part of the annual event.

Together they raised €196,847.82 for Focus Ireland, the Peter McVerry Trust and Home Again. The amount was slightly down on the €225,000 raised in 2016, but still the second highest amount in the event’s history.

All the proceeds will go to the homeless charities.

In a statement signed by eight pupils from the school, they thanked the media for their coverage of the event.

They added: “Homelessness is an epidemic in this country and we hope that in a few years we won’t have to sleep out and the charities we support will no longer need to exist.

“But for that to happen we must continue to fight this inequality especially when there are so many children affected.

“Belvedere is proud to be fighting this for this cause and we know that next year you will give us similar support.”

The public can continue to donate at www.sleepoutdublin.ie.