Belfast trial: ‘It’s daunting. It’s quite horrible and you get blamed’
Rape trial ends week in blur of texts, emojis, and accounts by taxi driver and friends
Rory Harrison was initially interviewed by the PSNI as a witness, prior to being charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information, allegations he denies. Photograph: Pacemaker
Rape was something the young women had discussed, in the weeks before the events which are the subject of the ongoing trial in Belfast’s Crown Court. One of the complainant’s friends was asked in court last week why she had said, during those conversations, that if she were raped she would not go to the police. The young woman glanced out from the witness box across the ranks of gowned and wigged barristers, solicitors and court officials, the line of defendants, the crowded press area and the packed public gallery: “Because of what’s happening in this room,” she replied. “It’s daunting. It’s quite horrible and you get blamed. It’s a distressing process.”